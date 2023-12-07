A FINAL PUSH FOR TOYS: What the Salvation Army still needs for their annual Angel Tree Toy Drive

The Salvation Army talks about the final push for toy donations with their annual Angel Tree Toy Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive is almost over, I’m Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter here at Jensen Tire & Auto on 156th and Maple, just one of the locations with these blue barrels where they're accepting donations until December 8th.

I talked to Major Scott Shelbourn, the Salvation Army Divisional Commander about the final push for toys.

Their goal is to help give about 12,000 toys to kids up to 12-years-old in the Omaha metro with each kid getting a few things to make their season bright.

"They usually get a big toy and a smaller toy and then of course people buy things at like the dollar stores."

While stocking stuffers are included, there’s still a need for some items.

"Right now it's the toddlers and the younger kids that we're always looking for toys for but then that eight to ten year age group, both boys and girls - Those kind of toys are the most in demand.”

People can also donate gift cards for kids in their early teens. And wrapping paper, so families have the option of wrapping their gifts to put under the tree.

"If you think about what your kids or grandkids would like then there's another kid in the community who would like that also. So if you're buying that game for your grandson, pickup another one because I guarantee you there's another kid who wants that too."

Once the toy drive is over the Salvation Army will finish collecting items from locations like this one and begin distributing them at their Toyland Days, which is held Dec. 15-16 at these three locations. On 156th and Maple, I'm Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter.