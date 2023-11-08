After 30 years the Johns-Bohn Park Pavilion has been upgraded

The Bennington Lions Club stepped in to help maintain the park pavilion

Members of the club and others who worked on the project gathered to celebrate the completed pavilion

There's a new roof and freshly painted picnic tables

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a space that around 200 people gather for different events each year. In Bennington, I’m Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter. Working to fix up this shelter was the Bennington Lions Club.

Three decades ago, the club built this facility at Johns-Bohn Park.

"We have volleyball courts, we have a picnic area for grilling and stuff like that so everyone uses this pavilion quite often on the weekends."

But with time...the roof began falling apart.

"So, it was a 30-year roof and the city couldn't insure it and keep it for another 30 years."

That's when the Lions Club stepped in, completing a 'call to action' repairing the shelter.

"For them to be able to come in and say that we'll continue to help maintain it and keep it as a stronghold and a stay in the community was really fantastic."

Around 25 members of the Lions Club and the youth program called the Leo’s Club worked together over the span of two weeks on the project.

"We basically just got it all knocked out so… primed it, painted it and made it look nice for another couple 30 years hopefully."

And then Anchor Roofing stepped in to help.

"Nic reached out to me and was asking to have the shake roof removed and have a new asphalt roof put on it so that it didn't leak through the bottom."

To celebrate the work, they've done to help their community, Leo’s, Lions, and others who worked on the project got together at the pavilion for me — so I had to snap a picture.

"It's awesome that we have some great leaders in the clubs and organizations around town to provide us with some of these extra amenities that sometimes are a challenge for us with limited resources to be able to accomplish."

The Lions Club's next project will also be at Johns-Bohn Park. Cleaning up the trees and special tree dedications you see here. In Bennington, I’m your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter, Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.