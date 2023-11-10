Connected assaults at two Bakers Supermarkets

At Bakers on 156th and Dodge three employees were assaulted

We spoke to Deb Bahr, a woman who was grocery shopping when she witnessed the incident

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shoppers at this store on Wednesday afternoon couldn't believe what they saw. I'm Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha reporter here at Bakers off 156th and Dodge. A reported shoplifting that police say escalated to workers being hurt.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Police reports say that four women attempted to steal items and one of them assaulted an employee. They fled the store and returned a half hour later assaulting two more employees.

Deb Bahr, who was grocery shopping witnessed the incident.

"They were flailing their arms, cursing, yelling… and store employees about that time just came out of nowhere and descended on them."

Police say the suspects fled in a maroon Chevy Tahoe with store security footage that captured the license plate.

Officers later got a call of a disturbance at the Saddle Creek Bakers that police later learned were the same suspects from the previous assault.

Three women were detained and cited for assault and shoplifting at the Saddle Creek location, but police say charges for the incident at 156th and Dodge are still pending as that situation is still being actively investigated.

At Bakers, I'm your Northwest Omaha reporter, Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.

