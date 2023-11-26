'Definitely community over competition': Small Business Saturday at Local Collective's Holiday Modern Market

Video shows shoppers at the Holiday Modern Market

Small business owner, Alexis Jansen talks about what makes being apart of an event like this special for her as a new business owner

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's just one of many events going on for Small Business Saturday… I'm here at the Holiday Modern Market at the D-C Centre… Where shoppers are supporting local with 80-plus small businesses in attendance.

It's an event put on by the local collective, a business that takes pride in bringing other small businesses together...

And while it's the second holiday market they’ve put on… it's the first time Alexis Jansen has been a part of it. She's the owner of black dirt boutique, which she launched in May.

"Nothing beats face-to-face conversation with people and just being able to share my story and tell them what it's all about, cause online is one thing but being able to talk to people and show them what I got and explain to them what I'm doing and what they're supporting is super cool."

As Alexis put it, this event is…

"Definitely community over competition."

And she hopes to come back next year.

The Holiday Modern Market is this weekend only, so if you missed it on Small Business Saturday, you can still visit tomorrow from 10 am - 4 pm. At the D-C Centre, I'm Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.