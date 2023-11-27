From finding the perfect tree to taking care of it at home: How Santa's Woods help families make memories

Video shows Santa's Woods Christmas tree farm with over 35,000 trees in their fields

Families have been going here for many years and have made it a tradition

This is the last year Santa's Woods will operate as a full-service tree farm. They'll be open for one more weekend December 2nd through the 3rd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's all about the experience here at Santa's Woods. The only full-service tree farm in Omaha. Once you pick a tree you like… it's as easy as sticking the red end up and then their workers will take care of the rest.

Selling trees since the late 1980's, the tree farm has anywhere from 35,000-40,000 trees in their fields.

And for two weekends only... You can come out and hand-pick a tree for you and your family.

"We'll sell anywhere between… When it's snowy 200 trees and when it's nice and warm out 500 trees in a day."

With several different types of trees to choose from, the families I talked to said they've made it a tradition to find their perfect tree year after year.

"It's fun to take care of it and it's fun to decorate it as a family and so, we'll probably still keep the tradition alive."

"I love everything that comes about, you know, the smell that it comes with, just the experience with cutting it down… All the years that my kids have had the memories of that."

But sometimes finding the perfect tree can take some time...

How long have you been looking around today? "It's been an hour or so, I think we've been wandering around trying to find the perfect one."

Once you find 'the one,’ workers cut, haul, shake, bale and load your tree for you.

Then all that you have to do is take care of it.

"They will drink a lot of water, especially with that fresh cut - don't be surprised if you go through a couple of gallons of water with these guys."

From going out to the tree farm, to taking care of it at home, Santa's Woods has been a part of many family traditions....

Now it is the last year Santa's Woods will operate as a full-service tree farm… so if you didn't make it over thanksgiving weekend, you can still come over the weekend of December 2nd through the 3rd.