Goodwill's YouthBuild Americorps Program: Aimed to help struggling youth build a better future

Students in the YouthBuild Program have GED classes out of Goodwill Headquarters on 72nd and Ames. They also work on job-sites outside of the classroom, helping build affordable housing.

"How do we build hope in these young people, you know, how do we build that vision of the future that they want to see and let them be a part of that."

Collin Colbert is one of the student's graduating on Friday. He talked to us about what this program has done for him.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping high school dropouts not only earn their diplomas but get a job too. I'm Jill Lamkins, Your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter at Goodwill Headquarters on 72nd and Ames where the YouthBuild AmeriCorps program is helping students build a better future in the Omaha metro.

That future starts with building, physically and mentally.

25% of students time is spent working on their GED, but the majority of their time is spent building construction trade skills, through working on different jobsites.

"All of the construction projects that we worked on are geared toward providing affordable housing."

Tyler Swain is the construction teacher for YouthBuild, who's seen, firsthand, how the program can change lives.

"So, we're looking at, you know, how do we build hope in these young people, you know, how do we build that vision of the future that they want to see and let them be a part of that," said Tyler.

The two-year program is targeted towards young adults 16-24.

18-year-old, Collin Colbert is one of the soon-to-be graduates of the program... who before, was skipping school and on probation because of that.

"I was in a very, like darker time just in life, I was very lost, and it is a very good program to like help me find my way," said Collin.

Finding his way, the program helped Collin find a job.

What he chose was to give back to YouthBuild by becoming a teacher's assistant before he joins the laborer's union in February.

"When he came in, he was very shy and very reserved but through his experience on the job site, his knowledgeability and his willingness just to learn the trades, he really kind of stepped up," said Tyler.

Collin now tries to instill what he learned into the next group of students, by offering his help and advice.

"Try to stay disciplined and keep your head in the game and know what goals you want," said Collin.

Collin and 11 other students will receive the equivalent to a high school diploma here at the Goodwill Headquarters on Friday during a special graduation ceremony. Off 72nd and Ames, I'm Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter.