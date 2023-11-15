Holiday shopping ahead of the busy shopping season

Talking to customers shopping at Fat Brain Toys getting ahead on the holiday shopping season

They want to get their shopping done early to avoid peak shopping times

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's the season of shopping which means it's also the season of spending. I'm Jill Lamkins at Fat Brain Toys…where I'm talking to shoppers looking to get ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

“Does it make you happy to be able to buy gifts for your grandson?”

Bart Hamilton and his wife are here at Fat Brain Toys shopping for their 6-year-old grandson.

"Oh yeah, the smile on his face is just amazing."

And what he wants…is this toy…the Air Toobz.

"He already wants it, and he doesn't even know what it does."

They're shopping in-store but have to place an order for the toy. It's no longer in stock.

"Well, there's some things that don't ship until almost Christmas,"

Nicole Warren also feels the pressure, she's here shopping for her two daughters.

"We have a lot going on in December, we have a vacation coming up, so I'm just trying to get ahead of the game, trying to get things done off of my to-do list."

Planning ahead is one thing for these shoppers, but saving money is also something that's on their minds.

"Always looking for a good deal, always looking where I can."

Mark Carson, President of Fat Brain Toys, says just like the big retailers like Target or Walmart...the store is offering some sales prices even before black Friday.

So, the biggest trend might not be a toy, but timing.

"We want to be competitive with all the biggest players out there and part of that is being competitive on price so, you know, we're going to be out there, you know, earlier in the season making sure that we're getting, you know, sort of our fair share of that traffic."

But early shopping is key if your heart is set on a particular present.

"It's now or never!"

Black Friday shopping isn't the only busy time of the season for Fat Brain Toys…as Mark says a week or two before Christmas is when they get really busy… and discounts go away from inventory running low. In your neighborhood, Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.

