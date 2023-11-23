It's a vending machine for giving: Giving Machines to benefit eight local nonprofits

Video shows how shoppers can use the Giving Machines to give back to their community

Local nonprofits spoke on what this means to them and how it will help them with their missions

The initiative started in 2017, raising more than $22 million from around the world

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's called a Giving Machine… I'm Jill Lamkins here at the Westroads Mall where people can celebrate the season of giving by making donations in a unique way.

They're vending machines that offer hope and they're new to Omaha this year.

But they're not new to the Stones, who just moved to Omaha from Utah.

"It's a tradition that we do every year, and we love it."

People can purchase simple things like clothes for local kids or livestock for families around the world.

"They usually like the animals. And so, we got some chickens this time, we did some medicine and they just like come and do this with us and we like to try and install the giving spirit with them."

The items purchased will benefit eight local nonprofits:



One World

Siena Francis House

House of Bah

Catholic Charities

Foster Care Closet of Nebraska

IDE

American Red Cross

Mentors International

Including the House of Bah Foundation, which offers culinary training to the immigrant community.

"With your donation, you're helping us to, first of all, change the narrative about those communities and their culture and their food and also letting them know that it's possible."

The charities are notified of each gift and then use the money collected to purchase items they need.

At the Siena Francis House - they often give items like personal hygiene products.

"So, it's those little items that we need that are really going to go a long way, especially during the holidays."

The initiative was started in 2017 in Salt Lake City by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Since then, 61 machines positioned around the world have collected 1.5 million gifts worth more than $22 million.

"One hundred percent of the donations that people make here, goes to these local charities. So they can train chefs, they can provide medical needs to families who cannot afford it."

Donations range from $3 to $250...

And are tailored to local charities you care about, making a difference in our community.

The machines will be here until Nov. 28. At the Westroads Mall, I'm Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.