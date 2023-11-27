Nebraska Wrestling Academy floods; Asking the community for help

Video shows pictures of the flooding in the Nebraska Wrestling Academy Facility

The academy is hoping to raise $25,000 to help replace their matts

Owner, Tony Vanderpool, says the academy is more than just a youth sports organization, but that it's a family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska Wrestling Academy, which is home to hundreds of youth wrestlers, is asking the community for help following a flood in their facility that ruined all their mats.

I’m Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha reporter, near 90th and Maple.

The flood happened over the weekend of November 17th… The entire team was out of town for a wrestling tournament and when they came back, they discovered that a toilet had burst… causing the damage.

I spoke to the owner, Tony Vanderpool on the phone, who told me they rent the facility and don’t have insurance to cover the damages…

This is why they’re turning to the community for help… they started a GoFundMe with the hopes of raising $25,000 to help replace the mats…

So far, they’ve raised over $10,000.

Tony tells me that the academy is more than just a youth sports organization, but that it’s a family.

In your Northwest Omaha neighborhood, I’m Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.