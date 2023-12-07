- For over five years the Salvation Army and Autism Action partnership have been coming together for the sensory-friendly event.
- The goal is to raise autism awareness and to support the Salvation Army's ongoing tree of lights campaign.
- Those on the spectrum plus friends and family showed up, waving glow sticks instead of ringing bells for donations.
The Salvation Army's sensory-friendly Red Kettle Event
in partner with Autism Action Partnership
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 20:51:40-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.