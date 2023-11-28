'We offer the full package': Why professional holiday light installations are in high demand

Video shows how holiday lights are installed by the company Hello Window Cleaning.

Owner of Hello Window Cleaning, Rafael Perez, talks about what they do and how their services help homeowners during the holidays.

Monica Spigner has been getting her lights installed for five years because it's something that makes her and her kids happy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

No more climbing ladders, taking your decorations out of storage or untangling lights. I'm Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha reporter near 144th and Dodge. Where I'm finding out why more people are opting to let someone else deck their house for the holidays.

From working with you on the design… to supply, installation, storage, maintenance and takedown... businesses, like Rafael Perez's do it all.

"So, we like to say we offer the full package."

His company is new to the holiday light season, but he's noticed the need for installations is high.

They started putting up decorations in late October and are just getting busier now that Christmas is around the corner.

"Nobody wants to do that in the cold while there's snow on the roof, so we'll do that, we're the professionals and we'll come and do that for you."

It's something that Monica Spigner is thankful for.

She's been hiring a landscaping company to do her lights for the past five years after her husband passed away.

"I've always liked lights. My late husband used to put up lights and we were like one of those commercials where he's fighting and wrestling with the string and very stressful, but he enjoyed doing it."

After moving into a new home Monica decided it might be safer to have someone else do it now.

She says there is a bit of an upfront investment.

"But after that I love it cause I get a email, it happens, they take them down and it really is no effort for me whatsoever."

And that it's worth it to make her and her kids happy.

"It's one of those little things that it gives me joy, as well as my family so something I definitely get excited to do and I'm also excited when their up and their on."

She says most of her neighbors also have their lights professionally installed.

And for Rafael, popularity for a service like there's at this time of year means he may need some more help.

"We may be bringing on one more just as the work starts getting a little bit more amped up, getting closer to Christmas."

In your neighborhood, I’m your Northwest Omaha reporter, Jill Lamkins, for 3 News Now.