What to do if your yard waste isn't picked up

Prev Next

Posted at 9:52 AM, Nov 29, 2023

This is the last week Wasteline, Omaha's Solid Waste Program will pick up yardwaste at no cost to homeowners

Call 402-444-5238 if you're having issues with waste pickup.

You'll then be put on a collection list and Wasteline will try to get there within a day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.