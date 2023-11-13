Project Pink'd hosts annual Thanksgiving event for breast cancer survivors

Event in Ralston for breast cancer survivors

Celebrating the holiday season and sharing in each others company

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in the Ralston neighborhood…Project Pink'd is hosting their 7th annual 'Care to Share Thanksgiving event' where breast cancer survivors throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa are coming together to give thanks and connect with one another.

The event is being held here in Ralston and in Lincoln where over 180 survivors attended.

Food, games, and inspirational survivor stories were shared.

Along with the event, survivors could register for a complimentary Thanksgiving meal to provide families with some ease around the holiday season.

"We are just hopeful that these meals provide just some comfort to them and they're able to just pop it in the oven, warm it up and just enjoy the meals with their family instead of having to stress out about how they're going to get that meal on the table."

250 survivors have signed up to receive meals this year and next Sunday, Project Pink'd volunteers will go around Nebraska and Western Iowa to hand deliver them.

In Ralston, I’m Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.

