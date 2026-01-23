RALSTON'S FROZEN SPECTACLE: How is this fountain still running?

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A water fountain outside Ralston City Hall continues operating through Nebraska's harsh winter, creating remarkable ice formations that continue to catch the attention of neighbors.

The fountain, installed last year by Zak's Pond Service, defies typical winter maintenance practices where outdoor water features are shut down during cold months. Instead, it transforms into an ever-changing display of natural ice sculptures.

"It's 20x20 ft wide and it goes down 4 ft deep. That water at 4 ft deep actually has a geothermal layer, so that water's really never going to get below 45 degrees," said Zak Hensley, owner of Zak's Pond Service.

The fountain's design allows it to function year-round through a combination of natural and mechanical processes.

"As that water goes from the top down, it's able to get warmed up and then recirculated through," Hensley said.

The pump system also contributes to preventing complete freezing through friction, which helps maintain water temperature.

"Then you get to the top and as that water cascades over, it's actually causing a big ice shell to go over this, and that prevents the wind from hitting it," Hensley said. "This feature will never completely freeze up. All you get is a bunch of ice sculptures and cool formations."

The fountain runs 365 days a year.

"You don't want to have to shut it down in November and then have to look at, you know, just an empty water feature for four months. So whether it's December 1 or July 1, you're always going to be able to enjoy this feature," Hensley said.

"Every month you look at the ice, it's a little different. When we get plants, their plants are going to be just a little bit bigger, so it's fun because it's never the same," Hensley said.

The fountain is part of Ralston's ongoing downtown improvement project.

