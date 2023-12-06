19th-Century bridges on Wabash Trace getting recycled plastic lumber

Two Nineteenth-Century truss bridges, that used to carry trains and are now part of the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, are getting new decking for the trail to remain safe and usable.

The organization that manages the trace is using a composite lumber made from recycled plastic, which should be more durable.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wabash Trace runs 63 miles from the trailhead in Council Bluffs all the way to the Missouri border near Blanchard. It's covered in bridges, some of them dating back to the 19th Century like the one behind me. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I am just south of Malvern where a crew is getting ready to replace the decking on this bridge.

Becca Castle Laughlin is the director of the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.

“The trail has been a very important piece of tourism for southwest Iowa. The traffic from the trail has kept a lot of these businesses, especially bars and restaurants in these smaller towns going,” said Castle Laughlin.

That’s one reason it’s important to maintain the trail, including this truss bridge that spans the West Nishnabotna River.

“What we’re doing this time is a recycled plastic composite lumber that's made by Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls.”

The composite lumber should be a little more durable and a little less slick than treated lumber on this year-round trail.

Replacing the decking on this bridge — and a similar one to the north — will cost $340,000, but it's necessary.

“We see a lot of people that are doing cross-country trips on bicycles that use this as one of their main corridors because it’s one of the longer connecting trails.”

The trail is also a byway for wildlife and it’s easy to use for metro-area cyclists.

“With Council Bluffs trail systems, you can be in Omaha and, you know, ride your bike to the Wabash Trace trailhead and then, all the way down to Blanchard, and then you can hit three states in one day.”

Those interested can contribute to the trace at wabashtrace.org.

