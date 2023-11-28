Art and Christmas Trees: Malvern ready for festive season

Posted at 6:14 PM, Nov 27, 2023

Malvern, Iowa is hosting a number of holiday events, including art and vendor fairs.

On Saturday, the community held its annual tree lighting with luminaries along sidewalks and the school choir performing. Donations benefited the Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund.

On Dec. 2, the Malvern Area Betterment Association hosts the Festival of Trees. There will also be opportunities to visit Santa, buy holiday gifts at several locations and participate in activities throughout the day.

Learn more: Malvernia.com

