Glenwood Resource Center not in compliance with terms of federal settlement

Court-appointed monitors released a 109-page report in October detailing ways in which the Glenwood Resource Center is not in compliance with a federal settlement.

The resource center, which is run by the State of Iowa, cares for individuals with intellectual disabilities. After allegations of abuse and care that wasn't meeting standards, the state settled with the federal government. Part of that agreement included oversight by a group of monitors.

The center received low scores in clinical and medical care categories, as well as standards for discharge and transitioning to other facilities. The center is scheduled to close next June.

The resource center is scheduled to close in June of 2024 and residents will be transitioned to other care homes, including in Woodward, which is 150 miles from Glenwood.

