Glenwood retailers say customer service, unique products keep shoppers local

Shop Hop kicks off the holiday shopping season in Glenwood, Iowa. It's a way for the community to promote local businesses and encourage members of the community to shop locally. It's also become a social event for the community.

We spoke with Amber Landolt owner of Juniper Metal Works and Mitzi Mossman of Mitzi Mo's; two retailers in Glenwood who are involved with the event.

“Well, the big problem right now for retail is that online shopping is so easy. Amazon has everything. So, what I look for when I get products are women-owned, women-made, local, made in the U.S. I also look for a good price point, but good quality, so that I can keep my prices low in a small town,” said Mossman.

“I think my customer service is the thing that sets me apart. I know your name... we can have a conversation when you come in... I’m very conscious about whose products I’m bringing into my shop. My own pieces I build them with quality,” said Landolt.



The holiday shopping season has officially kicked off in Glenwood, Iowa. I’m Katrina Markel with 3 News Now and I spoke to some business owners here about why shopping locally can help your community.

Glenwood’s shop hop started about ten years ago. Jeweler Amber Landolt coordinates the event now.

“...To get people to remember that there’s great businesses here in Glenwood that are able to be shopped. Not that there’s anything wrong with driving out to Omaha, but, you know, we should support the people that are making the effort here in town,” said Landolt.

The two-day event has grown from about 300 shoppers to more than 1,200. Mitzi Mossman has owned a boutique in town for a decade.

Mossman says she’s stayed in business by offering what online retailers and big box stores can’t.

“We take the time to talk with people when they come in. I know that we have people that, if they have an off-day, they say they like to come in and browse around.”

Landolt agrees that local businesses build personal relationships and can offer unique products.

Landolt stresses that when local businesses are successful, they re-invest in the community. Plus, she just wants people to know what’s in Glenwood.

“Hallmark town, the square is perfect. You know, right now it’s really cloudy out, but when the sun’s out it’s just the cutest little square.”

