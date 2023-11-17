Griswold, Iowa truck driver given honor of delivering U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

Tim Dean joined us on Zoom from Joint Base Andrews, where he about about to deliver the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. He's a truck driver for Werner Enterprises and lives in Griswold, Iowa.

Dean was chosen for this honor after being only the second employee in Werner's history to drive five million miles accident free.

The tree was harvested in a national forest in West Virginia and driven to Washington D.C., stopping in many communities along the way.

"I just feel honored and privileged to be one of the drivers to deliver this year's United States Capitol Christmas tree," said Werner Enterprises Driver Tim Dean.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Iowa trucker, Tim Dean is part of the crew hauling the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to Washington D.C . this year. I’m southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel and I spoke with the Griswold man about this special experience.

TIM: “Over my shoulder is the Capitol Christmas tree and might be able to turn a little bit...”

He calls it — delivering smiles.

"I just feel honored and privileged to be one of the drivers to deliver this year's United States Capitol Christmas tree," said Werner Enterprises Driver Tim Dean.

The 'People's Tree' was harvested at Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia. It's been making stops on the way to the U.S. Capitol.

Tim's been away from home for two and a half weeks with co-driver Jesus Davila, a decorated Marine Corps veteran from Texas.

"This whole journey with the very large truck and trailer, you know, safety's always been number one," said Dean.

While Dean has been meeting many new people along the journey...This isn't the first time we've met him.

Back in August, the Werner driver reached five million, accident-free miles.

That accomplishment got him here — Joint Base Andrews just outside D.C.

"You couldn't imagine the excitement. My wife and kids are always saying, 'You know, everybody's been tracking that U.S. Capitol Christmas tree now that they found out somebody from their area is hauling it," said Dean.

Tim and Jesus deliver the tree to the Capitol Friday morning — getting them both home for the holidays.

