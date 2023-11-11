'IT WASN'T JUST A FREE CUP OF COFFEE': Red Oak veteran reflects on meaning of day

Students and members of the public were invited to celebrate Veterans Day in the Red Oak Junior-Senior High School gymnasium.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During Red Oak’s Veterans Day program, Retired Master Sgt. Amanda Hill shared some of her stories about serving in the Air Force.

I’m Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel and I came to Red Oak to find out more about how this community honors veterans.

Familiar sounds at Red Oak Junior-Senior High; students, community members and the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Court of Honor gathered for Veterans Day.

Red Oak resident — retired Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Hill — started as an aircraft mechanic at 18.

Her job changed on Sept. 11.

“I remember thinking: ‘Oh, my gosh. we’re going to war. At this point, I was, what, 20 years old?”

She and her husband served through several deployments while raising kids.

“But after September 11, Veterans Day hit me a little bit more…different. It wasn’t just a free cup of coffee.”

And Hill may be inspiring the next generation...

Scouts, Makinzie and Macie Kelly helped lead the pledge of allegiance. They’re both interested in military careers.

“I liked how it shows that just because you’re a girl, you can still do it, I guess. It was cool," said Macie.

Older sister Makinzie is thinking about joining the Air Force.

“I’ve always had an interest in flying and I’ve flown planes before, like with an instructor and stuff. So, just maybe something to do with that,” said Makinzie.

A grateful community – saying thank you.