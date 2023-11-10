LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD: Rural Iowa school gives teens opportunity to travel

Students at the Hamburg Charter High School in Hamburg, Iowa are raising money for a school trip to Europe. We met up with them at their school in Hamburg to hear about their fundraising efforts.

The superintendent of schools, Dr. Mike Wells says that, without a big fundraising effort, this trip would be out of reach for most of his students. Fremont County has one of the highest poverty rates in Iowa.

We spoke with three students who are signed up for the trip and have big goals for their futures.

“It’s definitely something that I think everyone needs to experience is traveling and – being stuck in one place … and not ever seeing how the rest of the world lives, it just gives you perspective on life,” said senior student Paycee Holmes, 17.

Learn more about Hamburg Community School District: hamburgcsd.org

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m Jacelyn Huntley”

“Paycee Holmes”

“I’m Keith Thompson”

And I’m Katrina Markel at Hamburg Charter High School where a group of high school students have to raise tens of thousands of dollars so they can go on the trip of a lifetime.

International travel is not a common experience in this little community on the Missouri border.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells wants to change that.

He's had fourteen students sign up for a summer trip to Europe.

“Fremont County is actually one of the poorest counties in Iowa. Seventy-two percent of our students at Hamburg qualify for free and reduced lunch. So, in 2019, our town was underwater,” said Wells.

Those facts don't keep these teens from setting big goals.

“I want to go pro in golf, but if that doesn’t work out I want to do something with golf,” said Thompson.

Paycee is a senior starting her own photography business. Jacelyn, a sophomore, wants to go into healthcare.

The challenge, now: each teen needs to raise $5,000 for the trip.

Paycee: “I’ll definitely bring my camera, I’ll definitely take lots of pictures.”

Jacelyn: “Oh, you should take like a professional picture of me, but at the Eiffel Tower.”

Paycee: "Yes, I’ll take..."

Jacelyn: "For my Instagram."

Paycee: "Yes! I’ll take the Instagram photos for the other girls."

The kids have participated in traditional and non-traditional fundraisers.

“We’re doing a ramp for an elderly lady who keeps falling down the stairs. The kids are doing it for free, but she’s making a donation to the students who are working on it,” said Wells.

It’s part of the school’s construction trades program, but also helps them get to Europe.

“...This is a great country we live in. But to be able to travel the world and learn about other food, other cultures, other school systems — that’s an important piece of growing up,” said Wells.

“It’s definitely something that I think everyone needs to experience is traveling and – being stuck in one place … and not ever seeing how the rest of the world lives, it just gives you perspective on life,” said Holmes.

“I’m excited to go to Germany to the WW II museums. Because I’m a big history guy. Some people call me a nerd, but that’s whatever. And I like WW II a lot,” said Thompson.

Wells, who traveled with the military, is looking forward to seeing Europe through his students’ eyes.

“...This is an equalizing event for them. And it will be a great opportunity to learn. I’m looking forward to that.”

Anyone interested in donating to the students’ trip may contact the Hamburg school's office.

