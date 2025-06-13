OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good FRIDAY morning, neighbors!! Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 88. We'll be closer to 90 for the weekend with a small chance for a storm hitting your neighborhood. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Fans for the College World Series are pouring into Omaha for the first weekend of games. Plus, a new all inclusive playground that's four times the size of any other park in Bellevue, is officially open. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Today in your neighborhood: CWS fans take over Omaha, Plus a new inclusive playground opens in Bellevue

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Morning Lift: It's the greatest time of the year in Omaha as the Men's College World Series returns to town for the 75th year. College World Series of Omaha, Inc. Executive Director Amy Hornocker joins lifelong CWS fan Zach Williamson in this edition of the Morning Lift. Watch the video below.

MORNING LIFT: 75 years of the greatest show on dirt in Omaha

Omaha Fire adds new ambulance: Omaha Fire Department launches Medic 20 to improve emergency response in North and North Central Omaha. Watch the story below for details.

Omaha Fire adds new ambulance to meet growing demand

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.