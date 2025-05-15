OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Thursday morning, neighbors! After hitting 90 in Omaha yesterday, we'll be closer to 80 this afternoon, but it will be windy. We continue to cool off into the weekend, and here's the details on a much better chance for rain next week! Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

A sign of summertime, Shenandoah leaders say the city pool will open this summer after repair needs and drought kept it closed last year. Plus, the first game played at a new baseball field built to honor fallen officer Chris Abbott. Those stories and more in your Neighborhood Check-In.

Today in your neighborhood: Pool to reopen after staying closed in 2024, Plus the first game on a new field

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elkhorn community garden for Ukrainian refugees: When 66 Ukrainian families arrived in Elkhorn, many of them were visiting a local nonprofit's food pantry. But in Ukraine, fresh foods are a big part of their culture and now they have a place to garden.

Neighbors react to Omaha's new Mayor: In the heart of North Omaha, emotions ran high Tuesday night as residents celebrated a moment many never thought they'd witness, the election of John Ewing, Jr. as Omaha’s first Black mayor. Wednesday they reflected on the historic night, watch their response in the video below.

Report highlights impact hospitals have as Congress mulls cuts: The Nebraska Hospital Association unveiled its 2024 impact report showing hospitals have had $19.3 billion dollar impact on Nebraska. The report comes as Congress is negotiating significant Medicaid cuts during its budget reconciliation process.

