Today in your neighborhood: Property valuations in the mailbox, Plus Rep. Flood on Big Beautiful Bill vote

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Thursday morning, neighbors!

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Homeowners are opening their mailboxes to find new property tax statements and many are once again upset with what they're seeing. Plus, a large crowd gathered at the Omaha 360 meeting to demand answers from Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim by a deputy. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In

NEW THIS MORNING

Morning Lift at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park: Deputy Director Gary Pettit has been at the safari park since the very beginning. He even lives on site! We learn about how much the park has grown, the conservation efforts happening behind the scenes, and so much more.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Big Beautiful Bill vote confession: During a town hall on Tuesday Congressman Mike Flood told his constituents he did not read a portion of the Big Beautiful Bill that limits judicial checks and balances before voting to pass it. He promised constituents he is working to ensure the provision doesn't make it into the final bill. Watch the story below.

Soldier send-off: The Iowa National Guard is deploying for a year and will ultimately ship out to Iraq. Friends and family gathered in Council Bluffs, Red Oak and Carroll on Wednesday to send them off.

Knitter Emmy Christiansen reacts to haul of donated yarn: In 2017, KMTV last collected donations for Emmy Christiansen. She used that yarn to make hundreds of hats - which she gave away. So, when we heard she was running low, we paid Emmy another visit. And again asked for your help. In the end, KMTV collected a total of 1,051 skeins and balls of yarn. Watch Emmy's reaction to the donations below.

