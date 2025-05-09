On the Riverfront: 2025 Greater Omaha Heart & Stroke Walk returning at a new location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2025 Greater Omaha Heart & Stroke Walk is set to return Saturday, May 17. This year, it is happening at a brand new location — the Gene Leahy Mall.

3 News Now's Zach Williamson will serve as the emcee this year. He met with American Heart Association Nebraska Communications and Marketing Director Shannon Hilaire ahead of the annual fundraiser to give us an idea of what to expect and how we can make a difference.



You can find the full schedule, a list of activities, the two different walk routes and parking suggestions by clicking here.

There's still time to register ahead of the event and raise money for the American Heart Association. You can do that by clicking here.

You can also register in person at the event. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on May 17. The walk will start at 9:30 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a February Morning Lift, I picked up American Heart Association Nebraska Executive Director Chris Shives – wanting to learn more about heart disease and stroke.

I was floored by some of the numbers he threw at me and realized why the work the American Heart Association is doing is so important.

So when they asked me to emcee the 2025 Greater Omaha Heart & Stroke Walk it was an easy decision!

This year, the annual fundraising event is heading to a new location, as the walk will be taking over the Gene Leahy Mall!

I met with Shannon Hilaire there. She is the American Heart Association Nebraska Communications and Marketing Director.

She says they will have plenty going on outside of the walk itself.

Something I thought was really cool is that attendees will have the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR with the help of the Omaha Fire Department.

All the money raised – helping the heart association help you.

“It helps us do that lifesaving research, the advocacy efforts that keep our hearts healthy. It helps us do awareness campaigns so people can learn the signs of stroke – that they can learn how to do hands-only CPR,” Hilaire said. “All of those things and so much more are accomplished at events just like this.”

Now the details!

It's happening next Saturday, May 17. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., that’s also when the village opens. It’s followed by opening ceremonies at 9:10 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m.

You get to choose between a one-mile walk or a three-mile walk along the riverfront.

You can sign up at the event – but you still have time to register now and begin fundraising!

You can sign up at the event – but you still have time to register now and begin fundraising!