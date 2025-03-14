Fish frys in north Omaha

In north Omaha, there's an opportunity for neighbors to enjoy fish for lent at the TRI Community United Methodist Church, where they will be selling fish prepared by a special guest chef.

Additionally, the Mount Calvary Community Church is offering a whole catfish or filet, complete with spaghetti, starting today and running through April.

At the TRI Community United Methodist Church, you can indulge in fried fish or fried shrimp for $15, or opt for both fried fish and shrimp for $22. Each meal comes with spaghetti, coleslaw, bread, and dessert, all crafted by a talented chef from Omaha. The chef, Tay Westberry, is a top ten finalist from MasterChef season 11, and he will be showcasing his culinary skills during this Lenten fish fry season. The fish fry at the TRI Community United Methodist Church runs from Friday the 14th until the 28th, between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, you can also get a whole or filet fried catfish with a side of spaghetti, bread, pickles, and cake for just $10 at Mount Calvary Community Church on Ames. This will be available every Friday until April 18th from 4 PM to 9 PM.

