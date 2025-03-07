Oh my cod! Fish frys kick off in Central Omaha, try one for the halibut

Parishes across our neighborhoods are hosting fish fries during Lent. Central Omaha neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree is taking you to three fish fry's in the neighborhood, starting with Our Lady of Lourdes.

Watch Hannah's Story:

Oh my cod! Fish fries kick off in Central Omaha, try one for the halibut

"I've heard that the fish fries can be a bit competitive. So what kind of sets you apart from the other places?" asked McIlree.

"Obviously our food's the best in Omaha," said Larry Eckley.

The lines can get long, but you can grab a drink while you wait.

"We got Bud Light, Bush Fight, Michelob Ultra, Seltzer, Stella's, wine," said Eckley.

Hannah McIlree

Our Lady of Lourdes fish fry is the second oldest in Omaha, Eckley runs this show. He says they serve anywhere between 500-900 plates on Fridays. And all the proceeds to go the school athletics

"We subsidize all their equipment, all their uniforms, and all the fees for every every league," said Eckley.

Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Menu:



Fried cod with slaw and fries or baked potato, $12

Baked cod with slaw and fries or baked potato, $12

Fried shrimp with slaw and fries or baked potato, $12

Fried cod and shrimp with slaw and fries or baked potato, $12

Baked cod and shrimp with slaw and fried or baked potato, $12

Our Lady of Lourdes Kids Menu:



Fried cod with slaw and fries or baked potato, $6

Baked cod with slaw and fries or baked potato, $6

Fried shrimp with slaw and fries or baked potato, $6

Sides:



Orsi's cheese pizza and fries, $4

Mac and Cheese, $3

Clam chowder, $3

French fries or baked potato, $3

A few miles up Center Street at Christ the King. John, John, John, and Ray are prepping over 150 pounds of fish.

"About 6 to 8 hours prep time and then we have clean time afterwards and so and there's a lot of planning time beforehand," said John Schabacher.

Hannah McIlree

They serve every other week, Schanbacher said what sets them apart is the spacious seating arrangement and inviting family environment.

"There's some, the bigger fish fries where they basically put you in a line and you stand in line for, you know, maybe, you know, a long time, half an hour, 1 hour, and we, you know, come in and eat, sit down and enjoy the food with your family, talk and it's more of a, you know, a real dinner experience of good food and family and friends," said Shanbacher.

Proceeds from this fish fry benefit Knights of Columbus Council 5045

Christ the King Adult Menu:



Fried cod with mac & cheese, tater tots, green beans, and slaw, $13

Baked pollock with mac & cheese, tater tots, green beans, and slaw, $13

Grilled cheese with mac & cheese, tater tots, green beans, and slaw, $13

Christ the King Kids Menu:



Fried cod with mac & cheese, tater tots, green beans, and slaw, $6

Grilled cheese with mac & cheese, tater tots, green beans and slaw, $6

Hannah McIlree

Unlike other parishes in the neighborhood, Saint Cecilia Catholic Cathedral is doing something different. Instead of fried fish, it will be serving salmon on March 21st.