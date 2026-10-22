Nebraska Voter Registration Deadline Is Friday. Here's What You Need to Know.

OMAHA, Neb. — If you want to vote in the upcoming election, the deadline to register in Nebraska is this Friday at 6 p.m. — and there are a few things you need to know before you go.

What You Need to Register in Nebraska

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, you must register in person at your local Election Commission. The office lists three basic requirements to be eligible:

Nebraska residency

U.S. citizenship

Being at least 18 years old

The Secretary of State's website says you do not need to bring anything with you to register in Nebraska.

No Same-Day Registration in Nebraska

Unlike some states, Nebraska does not allow same-day voter registration. You cannot register to vote on Election Day, which falls on November 3.

Iowa Is Different

If you live in Iowa, the rules are different. The Iowa Secretary of State's Office says you can register and vote on the same day. However, you will need to bring proof of who you are and where you live. According to the Iowa Secretary of State's website, a driver's license is the best way to satisfy that requirement.

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