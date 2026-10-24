Omaha neighbors plant 112 native trees: 'There's so many benefits'

OMAHA, Neb. — The nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful planted 112 native trees at Fontenelle and Adams parks on Saturday, part of a citywide effort to plant more than 250 trees this fall through its Trees for Tomorrow program.

Neighbors pitched in to help with the planting. The group says the trees planted this fall will go along streets, in parks and on school grounds.

Paulina Gonzalez, who serves on the board of Keep Omaha Beautiful, came with her family to help plant the trees. She said efforts like this bring a wide range of benefits to the community.

"There's so many benefits. One of the many is, of course, cleaner air, better biodiversity, shade," Gonzalez said. "It makes everybody just enjoy the nature more."

Gonzalez said the trees also support local wildlife.

"So we are talking, for instance, birds that can have their nests in the trees. We can also talk about squirrels, worms. It really supports the environment and helps clean the air with oxygen," Gonzalez said.

She said the group is focused on making sure the trees survive for years to come. Volunteers receive training and follow planting guidelines, and the group partners with an organization that helps care for and water the trees after they go in the ground.

"The intention is to have them for the long run," Gonzalez said.

The project is a partnership between the nonprofit, the city and private donors.

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