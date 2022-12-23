Omaha woman Cari Allen confirmed to be body found near Topeka

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A body found near Topeka, Kansas on Wednesday is Cari Allen's, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Allen, of Omaha, was 43. She had been missing since late Nov. 19.

The death has been ruled a homicide. The homicide is an open investigation so the cause of death is not being released at this time.

Suspect Aldrick Scott, already being held in Douglas County Jail, is facing life in prison for a charge of kidnapping Allen. He was also given a count of accessory to a felony.

A decision on any more charges for Scott won't be made until next week, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.

Investigation techniques, not a tip, lead them to private property near an overpass just south of Topeka, DCSO Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson told 3 News Now on Thursday. They turned the location over to Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, who were on the scene Wednesday evening after discovering the body.

Allen's family, friends, and co-workers described her as a great mother, caring, outgoing and positive in our prior coverage when the search was on.

"She has just always been a positive, caregiving, just loving woman," said Robin Keller, who became friends with Allen when they discovered their kids share the same medical condition. "Everything I have learned about her is that is truly what drives her life."

Her co-workers at Vodec, an organization that provides services for people with disabilities, said they saw her character in her work. Allen supervised a program at Vodec.

"She just really melted (the parents') hearts, I think," Vodec CEO Steve Hodapp said.

Friends and family of Allen were raising money to manage her expenses.

"She's been doing that for her entire professional career, so out of all the people that deserve a little help, it's definitely her," said former brother-in-law, Mike Allenheim.

Bullet holes were found in Allen's home, Douglas County prosecutors said in court last week when Scott made his first appearance.

Topeka is the home of Scott. He was arrested in Belize and returned to the U.S. last week. He did not fight extradition.

The prosecution alleged during Scott's initial court appearance last week that he lied to investigators by claiming he was in Topeka the weekend of Allen's disappearance and that the two were still dating.

On the night of Allen's disappearance, the prosecution said he was at The Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets, where Allen was that night, and at Allen's home, per cell tower data and surveillance video.

They said Allen and Scott broke up two weeks prior. They said a handgun, crowbar, and sledgehammer were found in Scott's car.

Scott's bond is set at $10 million.

This story was updated shortly after publication to add Kleine's comment.

