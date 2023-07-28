Renovations underway at old Legacy Crossing Apartments, where residents were told to leave 7 months ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Work is underway at what used to be the Legacy Crossing Apartments.

From what 3 News Now could see from the outside, they're putting up siding and making obvious progress.

It's a far cry from last December. Six days before Christmas, residents were told by the city to get out that day.

The city cited poor conditions like a lack of heat, collapsed ceilings, cockroach infestations, mold and sewage.

The property was sold in March to Columbia Pacific Advisors, a company in Seattle.

3 News Now contacted Columbia Pacific Advisors, a local property management company and the construction company on site, Jade-Ex Construction.

Eventually, 3 News Now received a call from someone who said they were the new owner but didn't want to identify themself yet.

They said they'll have more information in a few weeks, but that the property will remain as apartments under new management. They said the units will be all new and that more than 60 construction workers are living on-site in units approved by the city while they work on the property.

"They're doing a good job from what I see," said Bob Maguire, who lives in a house next door. "It looks pretty good. They put all new roofs on the buildings."

Like 3 News Now did, Maguire said he heard from the owner that the apartments will reopen under a new name. Maguire says that's good news.

"Legacy Crossing is a legacy that doesn't need to keep going," he said.

He said as long as it's run under better management, he'll be happy to see the housing return.

"I foresee a good future coming here," he said. "I think they're gonna be upscale ... I think it's going to be nice."

