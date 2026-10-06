Trump signs red dye diesel executive order, rallies Nebraska Republicans ahead of 2026 midterm elections

GRAND ISLAND, NE. — While rallying Republican voters in Grand Island, Nebraska, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at removing the off-road requirement for red dye diesel.

Red dye diesel is similar to regular diesel but is normally used to power agricultural equipment like tractors.

The order comes as high diesel costs from the Iran War have hit farmers hard across the country.

"This is the most important midterm election,"Trump said.

Trump also rallied Republican voters for the Nebraska Governor and U.S. Senate races.

Governor Jim Pillen urged Nebraska Republicans to get out and vote, echoing his message to Republicans after Democrat John Ewing Jr. defeated Republican Jean Stothert in the Omaha Mayor's race.

"We all have to stay on the same team; We have to stay on the Nebraska conservative Republican team," Pillen said.

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts is running for his first full six-year term.

"We need everybody to show up and vote in this election," Ricketts said.

Lynne Walz is running against Pillen as the democratic candidate for governor.

In a statement to KMTV, the Walz campaign said, in part, that the war in Iran is causing farmers to lose their markets and trade value.