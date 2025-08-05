$54M renovation to revitalize historic Ernie Chambers Court apartments

$54M overhaul aims to revitalize Chambers Court while preserving its historic name and 120-year-old architecture.

Two-phase project will renovate 70 existing units and build 60 more on nearby lots by 2028.

Residents welcome change, citing long-standing safety issues, while developers promise secure, accessible housing. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Big changes are coming to Chambers Court, a historic 120-year-old building in North Omaha, as part of a $54 million redevelopment project. While the building will undergo major renovations, both its name and historic architecture will remain.

For residents like Denise Fellows, who has lived in Chambers Court with her children for the past two years, the upgrades can’t come soon enough.

“Outside and inside, I think this building deserves way more than it’s gotten in the last couple of years,” Fellows said.She says safety has long been a concern.

“It’s like a homeless grounds. It’s not safe. We have locked entry now, but it doesn’t matter when the door is left propped open,” she explained. “You don’t know if there’s going to be paraphernalia there, urine or feces, or someone approaching you and your kids.”Currently owned by the Omaha Housing Authority, the property is in the process of being sold to Hoppe Development through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Developer Jake Hoppe says safety is one of the top priorities in the redesign.

“With the new construction comes the ability to provide handicap-accessible amenities and a safe, secure building environment,” Hoppe said.The renovation will happen in two phases. The first will update 70 existing units inside Chambers Court. The second will add 60 new units—some across the street and others on vacant land near 18th Street.

Omaha City Councilmember LaVonya Goodwin says the project signals growth and opportunity.

“It’s always good to see corridors reinvigorated and revitalized. Chambers Court represents new interest in the area, and new opportunities for jobs and economic growth overall,” Goodwin said.Fellows says she’s grateful for the changes ahead.

“We really need change in this building, so I’m happy they’re taking a step to make things better for us," said Fellows. "I’m thankful, I’m appreciative.”

Construction is expected to wrap up by January 2028.

