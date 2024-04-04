56 years civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated

Video Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on 24th and Lake in North Omaha.



On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Today marks 56 years since civil right activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

This weekend the community will honor Dr. King with a wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony will take place, this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King memorial on the corner of 24th and Lake.

Renovations to the site will begin after the wreath honoring MLK on April 7th. At 24th and Lake, I'm Melissa Wright your north Omaha neighborhood reporter.