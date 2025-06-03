A meal making a difference: Salvation Army free summer dinner program starts this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Salvation Army’s new summer program, Family Meals of Hope, starts this week. Two food trucks will bring 100 free meals to four Omaha parks at dinner time every weekday starting at 6:00 p.m.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A meal making a difference. The Salvation Army’s new summer program, Family Meals of Hope, starts this week. Two food trucks will bring 100 free meals to four Omaha parks at dinner time.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner—the three essential meals of the day.

In the summer, many organizations including public schools offer free breakfast and lunch for kids.

And in years past, the Salvation Army had a program bringing free lunch to kids under 18, but that presented its own challenges.

"It was hard because we had to turn away a lot of people and turning away people that are in need is the hardest thing to do and I think this program I think it's gonna help a lot, knowing that the families can come and that everybody can eat,” said Isabella Garcia, a seasonal employee with the Salvation Army.

Food insecurity impacts one in seven Nebraskans, which is why the Salvation Army wanted to change their program to meet the needs for entire families.

"No documents are necessary. No driver's license is necessary. Even if a single person came up, we're not going to deny them a meal,” said Maria Moreno, divisional director for emergency disaster services at the Salvation Army Western Division.

While the focus is on helping struggling families, anyone is welcome to come and get a dinner.

What's on the menu for this meal? Barbecue meatballs, veggies, fresh fruit and milk.

For now, each truck has 100 meals to give out—50 for each stop.

The Salvation Army says if they see a greater need, they’ll increase those numbers.

Trucks will be making stops at these four parks each weekday night, minus holidays, starting at 6 p.m. Free meals will be provided through August 1:

