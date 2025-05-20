A neighborhood effort to beautify and boost safety at Minne Lusa Elementary

Volunteers will help mulch, cut weeds, and clear overgrowth; tools and supplies will be provided.

Crews will trim trees and hedges to enhance visibility, especially near the newly installed security lighting.

The event kicks off Saturday, June 7th at 8 a.m. at Minne Lusa Elementary, with lunch provided for all volunteers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association is calling on community members to lend a hand in a neighborhood clean-up effort at Minne Lusa Elementary. The initiative, supported by OPPD and Habitat for Humanity, will focus on mulching, weed-cutting, and trimming overgrown trees and hedges around the school grounds.

These efforts aim to improve visibility and enhance safety near the playground, especially under a newly installed security light. Organizers hope the project will not only beautify the area but also foster a sense of community pride.

"It’s very affirming to know that you are seen and you're appreciated—and that your neighborhoods are valued. We don’t take any of this for granted, and we are extremely grateful," said Nancy Gaarder, with the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association.

No tools are necessary for volunteers—supplies will be provided, and lunch will be served once the work is done. The clean-up kicks off Saturday, June 7th, at 8 a.m. at Minne Lusa Elementary.

