A new bill may hold the city accountable for the conditions inside OHA properties

LB 514 could give the city more power to regulate OHA properties.

The OHA states that adding another layer of management would not be beneficial for either the organization or its tenants. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For months, I've reported on the conditions inside the Omaha Housing Authority properties. Residents telling me, they've experienced rodents, mold, and most recently the lack of heat. On Tuesday, there was a hearing on a bill introduced in January, that would make the city be held accountable for OHA properties instead of the us housing and urban development.

Michael Coleman lives in Underwood Tower.

"Sometimes I cry myself to sleep outside of this, that's how mad its getting, it's getting real bad," said Coleman.

He told me he hopes, this bill holds someone other than OHA accountable.

"I can't put up with this anymore but this is the only place I can live, with the money that I'm making," said Coleman. "So I can't move, so I'm sick… like I keep saying to you guys… I'm sick and tired of it, I want to get everything taken of now now!"

The bill introduced last month, by four senators aims for tighter regulations within the Omaha Housing Authority.

It points to the city of Omaha to manage the Omaha Housing Authority, which is currently regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Jennifer Taylor sits on the board of the OHA. She says, the goals of OHA is to provide safe and suitable housing. However, adding another layer of supervision would not be beneficial of OHA.

"The issue for the housing authority we are already subject to to federal regulations, HUD inspections on an annual, biannual basis. We are already subjected to the state housing agency act, to add one more layer of oversight to government oversight just makes things more things… more complicated, difficult expensive and time consuming for the housing authority," said Taylor.

Part of the bill calls for better code enforcement, pest control, consistent inspections, penalties for code violations, and monthly updates to city council.

Coleman says, he's dealing with bed bugs, roaches, mice and loss of heat.

"Like I told you guys before, I'm sick and tired of this.. that's why I'm speaking out, and a lot of my friends are the same way..they want to get this stuff taken care of," said Coleman.

Coleman says he hopes to see something change. In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.