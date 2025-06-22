'A new breath of life': Adam's Park unveils new trail system

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new trail system in Adams Park is now open, and it’s got something for everyone to enjoy the outdoors. To celebrate the park’s transformation, cyclists and neighbors are here to try it out.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new trail system in Adams Park is now open, and it’s got something for everyone to enjoy the outdoors. To celebrate the park’s transformation, cyclists and neighbors are here to try it out.

From this all-wheels playground to mountain biking trails and long paved paths.

The city of Omaha worked with multiple organizations, including Trails Have Our Respect (THOR) to find the places in our community that could benefit from something like this the most.

Research was done in the Omaha Natural Surface Trails Feasibility Study, and Adams Park was one of five locations that checked all the boxes.

"In the study, we saw some things like different areas in Omaha not having some parks, or having some spaces that didn't have any trail systems or any opportunities for kids to be outside and use their wheels," said Abraham Mora, with THOR and Bike Collab.

"And the goal of this is to get the community and the neighborhood outside and engaged on these trails in nature," said Melissa Antinoro, THOR's community engagement and education director.

It’s all about increasing access to trails and recreational amenities —

especially in North and South Omaha, where the study found people had fewer outdoor opportunities.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to give a park that’s been a staple in the community of North Omaha a new breath of life," said Mora.

Now, these riders are getting the chance to explore what the park has to offer.

"I really like the fact that we got just this plastic pump track right out in the middle. It’s nice — all the bikes can fit on it, and all the skateboards and scooters can come out," said Eli Collins, a mountain biker.

"You definitely get out of your comfort zone, you feel me? Do something that, like, I didn’t think I’d be doing this — but look at me now. I got used to it," said Ahmani Whitlock, a biker.

In a couple of months, another new trail system will open — this time in South Omaha at Mandan Park.