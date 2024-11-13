A non-partisan group shares its experience canvassing across 11 counties including reservations

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where one group based right here took canvassing beyond the Omaha area, making sure neighbors were educated across Nebraska on issues and candidates on the ballot.

Schmeeka Simpson canvassed across Nebraska during the two weeks leading up to the election. She did it with the help of local organizations like the Malcom X Memorial Foundation and her team. She assembled by reaching out to neighborhood community leaders.

"It always starts off with one person, it takes one to make two and two to make four and four to make eight," said Simpson.

Her group Ride to the Polls had at least 5 canvassers in 11 counties, including reservations.

William Jefferson, canvassed in Sarpy County.

"No matter who your voting for, you should know why your voting for them," said Jefferson.

Levelle Wells worked alongside Simpson.

"A lot of times, we think our vote don't count, it doesn't matter. But particularly on our reservations, a lot of folks are just caught up in the tribal politics," said Wells.

A member of the Omaha tribe, Wells says, he hopes this experience assures people living on reservations that their votes matter.

"It first starts with awareness and once they aware, maybe then the next time they will be more opt to chiming in and the voting," said Wells.

Ride to the Polls, a non-partisan group, says it registered about 20 people to vote. Now, they're using the lessons learned this year to prepare for the Omaha mayoral elections in 2025. I'm Melissa Wright, your north Omaha neighborhood reporter.

