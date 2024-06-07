A place to feel heard: Civil rights advocacy group opens it's first physical office in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - A civil rights advocacy group expands it's footprint to Omaha. It didn't have a physical address before, but now it does and because of it, representatives tell me it will help more neighbors with its programs and eventually youth educational opportunities.



League of Latin American Citizens is the nation's largest and oldest Hispanic organization

LULAC Nebraska opens it's first physical office in Omaha

It helps with work permits, immigratory challenges and more

Without a space, LULAC Nebraska has already helped many people with filling out paperwork, attaining work permits and immigratory challenges and more.

Now, it has an office in South Omaha.

Board member Juan Garcia says it's a chance to reach more neighbors with its programs.

"If they're undocumented or they're just scared they won't go to the police and make a report sometimes, so that's why having an office such as this one can help the community have a place where they can be heard," said Garcia.

It's just now settling in, but it's future plans include opening an educational center offering scholarships and other career developing opportunities for youth.

LULAC Omaha tells me the office on 24th street is open to the public for neighbors seeking help.