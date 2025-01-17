'All I want is something permanent done': north O business owner continues to fight for traffic safety

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m your North Omaha reporter, Melissa Wright at 30th and Tucker and for a while now. I’ve been talking with the people who live and work here about traffic safety in fact, one business owner has asked the city and state for help to manage the speed in this area. Now, the city has began taking steps to monitor the speed but she says its not enough.

Jacque Casey owns Crayon Castle Daycare on the corner of 30th and Tucker. After months of concern for the safety of the children attending and this terrifying crash into the daycare’s play area in December. She is seeing action out of her front window.

Recently, speed monitors were posted in the area, to remind drivers of their current speed and to slow down. The Omaha Police Department tells me, over the last week.. they've cited 11 drivers for speeding.

“That's a really good indicator that we have a problem.. and that when people see the place they do slow down… so that is huge.. but they aren't going to be here all the time,” said Casey.

I'm told my MAPA the 30th street corridor, specifically 30th and Tucker, is a high priority network due to the safety issues.

"All I want is something permanent done, and then you guys can figure out what you're going to do for the rest of the city I don't care but just do something immediate for us, right now," said Casey.

I also reached out the state Department of Transportation— they tell me, infrastructure changes could cost over $200 million.

“The city can say you can't do it but you know, there's going to be bollards out there on that side walk— not to cause any problems for pedestrians or the rest of the community but there's going to be something put out there that we will use to protect this building they won't do it we are going to," said Casey.

On Friday I reached out to NDOT about a road diet, which I was told by the city that was possibly if the state moved the 30th street corridor. The state now tells me, this is not an option due to the amount of cars in this area. In North Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

