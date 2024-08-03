Benson neighbors spend their Saturday cleaning storm debris

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Benson where some neighbors are just now getting power back but the work of cleaning up storm debris continues.

Daric Heard is spending his Saturday in the heat and clearing out debris from in front of his home. Heard says the tall tree fell during Wednesday storm that also left their neighborhood without power.

“We heard a loud noise outside during the storm and I came out here during the rain so that the tree was all over the sidewalk all over the street and it hit my neighbors vehicle hit the neighbors families vehicle as well,” said Heard. “I’ll be chopping all this Wood all day if I have time then I will do some homework. You know I spent some time with the kids, but I’ll be dropping a lot of wood down right now.”

Heard tells me he hopes he can get this huge tree from off the street and onto the sidewalk to hopefully get the city to pick it up.

