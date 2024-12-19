Benson woman fights off attacker inside her home

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Melisa Dellutri says early Thursday morning, she was attacked.

"When I tried to move it became real, I was like oh no, it was kind of like a calming fear type of thing," said Dellutri. "Where its just like… you just know just like oh no just kinda."

She says, her basement where she sleeps is secure. A bolt lock on the door and window stoppers to prevent someone from getting in. Except this week someone managed to enter her home.

"It kinda felt like to me.. like he wasn't messing around, like he did it before or something like man he wasn't even shaking or nothing," said Dellutri.

She told police just after 2:30 in the morning on Wednesday, a man in a mask with bright blue eyes with a voice that sounded like Batman, woke her up— demanding she not scream or he'd kill her.

She says the man attempted to sexually assault and that's when she began to fight back.

"I don't even know how I had the strength to you know just, but I think its by the grace of god that it happened like that and I survived it like that," said Dellutri.

Dellutri says after reporting the assault to the police, they discovered the suspect dropped his phone while running out the door. Omaha police tell me, they are investigating the incident as a felony assault. Dellutri says, she hopes that the phone helps the police catch the person responsible. She also says, she plans on changing the locks and getting security cameras around the family home.