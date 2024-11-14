Black feminists launch billboards highlighting abortion in north Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at 42nd and Ames, where local and national advocates are teaming up, as advocates continue to push for women's reproductive rights in the wake of the election.

I Be Black Girl in partnership with Black Feminist Future, along with other national Black feminist organizations placed two billboards in north Omaha.

"We chose a billboard because we wanted to me reach the most amount of people in the omaha area," said Aaliyah Samci.

Aaliyah Samci tells me they're not alone. Organizations across the nation are calling this campaign, 'Abortion is Freedom'. This also comes as manufacturers report a large increase in online sales of emergency contraception pills since the election.

"This is not new to us but it is something that we were obviously not hoping for in terms of reproductive rights and justice for folks, especially in Nebraska," said Samci.

Research by the National Partnership for Women & familiesand other groups showed about 57% of all black women ages of 15 through 49 live in states with abortion bans and 55% live in states with both abortion bans and above average mortality rates.

"We wanted to remind the community that abortion is community care and that it should be accessible," said Samci.

But not all Nebraskans agree. Voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have expanded abortion rights in the state. Supporters called that result a win for women here.

But Samci doesn't see it that way.

"We wanted to acknowledge that we were not happy or okay with the way election went but that doesn't mean that our work is over," said Samci.

I'm Melissa Wright your north Omaha neighborhood reporter.