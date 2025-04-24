Black maternal health remains a concern as nonprofits step up to support minority mothers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women in the United States rose from 49.5 to 50.3 deaths per 100,000 live births between 2022 and 2023—remaining the highest among all racial and ethnic groups.

SHERO is addressing critical gaps in maternal care by providing postpartum support, emotional guidance, and advocacy for Black mothers in North Omaha.

Mothers like Anjanae Hargrove are speaking out about being overlooked by the healthcare system—and credit organizations like SHERO for helping them find strength, stability, and community support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter.

I’ve recently discovered new research conducted by the March of Dimes—and it shows that Nebraska is slacking when it comes to maternal health. So, I spent the day talking to neighbors about their pregnancy experiences—and how local organizations are stepping up to support them.

The March of Dimes tracks maternal and infant health to push for better policies and care. In 2024, it gave Douglas County an F.

"The care is different— I had appointments canceled, and finding a Black OB/GYN took forever, there's just a lack of representation in healthcare," said Anjanae Hargrove.

Anjanae Hargrove was labeled high-risk early in her pregnancy—and she’s still facing challenges.

“I feel like a lot of people after I heard my son, it was like congratulation on the baby— you’re good now, he’s here, you made it but that’s when it's just beginning,” she said.

A student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Hargrove says postpartum struggles made finishing school feel impossible. Now, with help from the local nonprofit SHERO, she’s set to graduate this December.

“Everybody is just worried about baby which is okay and that’s fine but a lot of time you forget about mom and I feel like SHERO focuses on mom and how mommy’s doing because how mommy’s doing directly affects how baby is doing,” she added.

“That is what SHERO does because its little things that can make a big impact in a moms life,” said Buffy Bush.

Buffy Bush, the director of the SHERO Omaha chapter says the organization supports mothers in every way, shape, or form after they deliver their babies—especially Black moms who live in North Omaha.

“We try to be that auntie, that extra means of support— that 'hey you didn't get that question answered, lets see what we need to do to get it answered," said Bush.

“I don't think there’s a lot of support out there but I found that directly through Ms. Buffy,” said Hargrove.

SHERO’s founder now plans to expand the program to Louisiana—where maternal health also received an F grade.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

