Black men across Omaha head to the polls together to mark National Black Men Vote Day, saying votes matter

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha voters mark National Black Men Vote Day by heading to the polls together, saying issues like affordability, healthcare and housing affect their whole community.

Black men from across Omaha came together Oct. 24 to mark National Black Men Vote Day, making the trip to the polls together. Neighbors told me their votes matter because decisions made by elected officials can have a lasting impact on their neighborhoods, families and future.

"Our forefathers fought to have this right, and when black men, black women, We as a black community stand up and come together. We have. Power," Nebraska State Sen. Victor Rountree said.

While the day centered on Black men, the issues driving voters to the polls affect entire communities.

"Affordability is on the ballot. Healthcare is on the ballot. Affordable housing was on the ballot. And so when we talk about these issues and connecting them directly to peoples and their lives, right? People feel more engaged," Nebraska Democratic Black Caucus Chair Michael Lee Jr. said.

For some voters, that means addressing economic disparities.

"in the black community, us having our own support, our own, definitely an education. We are the only group of people that spend money with other ethnic groups, they don't spend money with us like that. And we got to learn about economic power," voter Eric Johnson said.

For others, the stakes are deeply personal especially when it comes to the next generation.

"I worry about how the world is going to. I mean, I know that I can survive anything, but I worry about my kids," voter Bryan Williams said.

Williams said high-profile cases involving the deaths of Black children and young people make it difficult to feel optimistic.

"Just don't seem like there's any kind of value put on mixed or even black children's lives now. And that's what I worry about the most," Williams said.

"I'm just gonna say the great words of Nina Turner. You may not do politics, but baby politics gonna do you. so if you're talking about, you want higher wages, you want better education, that you want to have affordable housing, and you want to be able to be in your 20s and be able to start owning a house Then that all starts with voting and being civically engaged," Lee said.

For these Omaha voters, a lot is on the line and they believe their voices deserve to be heard.



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