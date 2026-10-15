Black Votes Matter gives about a dozen residents in subsidized housing rides to the polls to cast ballots

OMAHA, Neb. — About a dozen residents from subsidized housing cast their ballots, thanks to a ride provided by Black Votes Matter.

Preston Love Jr., the organization's director, said he wanted to reach residents who may not have reliable transportation to get to the polls.

"I hope that you all realize what we're doing today, and what it really means to the country, to our state, and to you," Love said.

For voters like Laird Williams, the opportunity to cast a ballot is about more than choosing a candidate. It's about making sure people in subsidized housing are not overlooked.

"I think people look down on people that are in subsidized housing because they think that we are lower than they are," Williams said.

Williams said affordability is one of the issues on his mind, and he appreciates having a ride to the polls.

"I want to be heard. I want my vote to count," Williams said.

For Brenda Osler, casting a ballot was a chance to make her voice heard after years away from the polls.

"I feel fantastic, 'cause I haven't voted since Obama ran, and I feel like that my vote really does count," Osler said.

Osler said the direction of the country also motivated her to vote.

For these residents, the ride provided more than transportation. It provided an opportunity to take part in the decisions shaping their community and the country.

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