Businesses in North O prepared home cooked meals for families without power

Big Mama's, Chill Island, and Haven Express fed over 300 mouths

North Omaha Community Partnership founder Tamika Mease and Senator Terrell McKinney helped coordinate the meal



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A big issue for neighbors who have been out of power for the last week is keeping food fresh, in North Omaha a few business are making sure neighbors with out power are getting a hot home cooked meal.

North Omaha Community Partnership founder Tamika Mease and Senator Terrell McKinney helped coordinate the meal, they say neighbors with out power have been relying on fast food restaurants and deserve a home cooked meal.

"There are people here willing to step up whenever needed to provide for our community because it's our village and if nobody else is not going to do it, we have to," said McKinney.

"So as the need is still there, we will work hard and diligently to meet those needs," said Mease.

But the real stars of the even are the three restaurants that helped prepare meals and sweet treats, combined Big Mama's, Chill Island, and Haven Express fed over 300 mouths.