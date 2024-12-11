City Council approves 240K to go towards Benson pedestrian safety

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Benson where the city is looking to make this stretch of Maple safer for pedestrians. A few weeks ago, I spoke with neighbors in Florence about the improvements they'd like to see to make their neighborhood safer for every that works and lives there. Now, I'm talking to a member of city council about what this means for Benson and if neighbors in Florence will see changes.

On Tuesday, the city approved a $240,000 project that will improve the safety for pedestrians in this popular stretch of Maple.

"It will be used to help make the sidewalks here the business more space for the pedestrians that are accessing the bars and restaurants and retails operations here," said Festersen.

Councilmen Pete Festersen says, only business districts qualify to receive ARPA funds— which is funding the improvements in Benson.

"It is very helpful when a business district creates a business district it's self and that's what we've done here in Benson and thats why seven different business districts in the city have quailed for this federal funding,"

Earlier this fall, I visited another busy stretch of road, at 30th and state, where neighbors are increasingly concerned about traffic safety and wonder when this neighborhood may receive help to calm traffic.

Jacque Casey, the owner of Crayon Castle Daycare and Doug Rose, who owns Rock Bottom Books and Antiques just across the street, both tell me, they want changes.

"From one egress to going into driveways… you have turning traffic…you have traffic coming from all different ways," said Casey. "Give us some lights… thats not going to cost you anymore."

Festersen tells me, over the years he has worked to make this area better for neighbors. He said recently two million dollars went into the area to install bollards, improve parking, make wider sidewalks, and add decorative lighting. Also adding, that he works with OPD to patrol to area to reduce speeding.

"But you get a lot of cars and walk in retail can be attractive," said Rose. "It's a nice neighborhood but just street lights and sidewalks, that doesn't do much," said Rose.

While Benson and Florence are just minutes apart. One is considered a Business Improvement District and one the other is considered a Historical District. I'm told by the city, that improvements here will take time because it is a state highway and the city has limited control. The pedestrian safety improvements including bollards in this area will be installed in 2025.

In Benson, I'm Melissa Wright.

