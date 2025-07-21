City honors Native Omaha Days founders with street names

The Omaha City Council is expected to officially approve commemorative street signs honoring Vera Johnson and Bettie McDonald — two women credited with founding Native Omaha Days and sparking a cultural tradition that spans generations.

Johnson’s name will be placed on Laird Street, while McDonald’s will be honored on 24th Street.

The tribute comes just days before the return of Native Omaha Days — a biennial event that draws crowds from across the country to celebrate family, history, and community pride in North Omaha.

